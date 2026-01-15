ASE Holds Training Workshop In Cooperation With CLENERGIZE Titled 'ESG Reporting Readiness'
The workshop aimed to highlight the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards as a regulatory and strategic priority, their role in risk management, improving institutional performance and enhancing access to finance, alongside reviewing key relevant international standards and best practices for preparing sustainability reports, according to ASE statement.
This workshop is part of a series of training courses and workshops organised by the ASE, aimed at raising awareness among listed companies of the importance of sustainability disclosures and strengthening their commitment to relevant standards, thereby supporting corporate competitiveness and the sustainability of the national capital market.
