SBC Medical Group Expands To The US Via Strategic Investment In OrangeTwist

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC), the Japanese owner and operator of a chain of aesthetic medical clinics and a provider of consulting and management services, made its foray into the U.S. official with the completion of a strategic investment in OrangeTwist, a U.S.-based medspa chain. SBC Medical Group already has a network of 258 affiliated clinics worldwide and manages more than six million patient visits annually. This investment marks the beginning of its“full-scale” strategic expansion in the U.S. Through the partnership with OrangeTwist, the two companies will pursue joint operations, leveraging their synergies in the U.S. and Asia. Pursuing Growth In Medical Aesthetics OrangeTwist specializes in non-invasive aesthetic treatments and currently operates 24 locations across six U.S. states. The company offers clients a menu of injectable, energy-based and regenerative treatments. SBC said OrangeTwist's advanced management system - which integrates procurement, clinical workflows and real-time KPI tracking - provides operational consistency with SBC and supports scalable growth. “OrangeTwist has solidified its leadership in the U.S. market by consistently delivering exceptional quality and outstanding client experiences in non-invasive aesthetic medicine,” said Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical Group Holdings.“We look forward to combining their strengths with our expertise and global network to accelerate growth across Asia and beyond.” In addition to selling each other's services and products in the U.S. and Japan, the companies plan to collaborate on new beauty products and services. "We are thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with SBC Medical Group Holdings while expanding our presence in high-growth markets," said Robert Settembro, CEO of OrangeTwist. "This next chapter allows us to bring exceptional aesthetic experiences to more communities while leveraging SBC's global expertise. We remain focused on high-quality care, best-in-class providers, and innovative services that continue to differentiate OrangeTwist in a rapidly growing aesthetic landscape." Phase One Underway The deal is the first step in SBC's multiyear roadmap to establish a leading position in the medical aesthetics and wellness market largely by expanding internationally, namely in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. SBC Medical is already in a strong position in Japan. The U.S. is an important market for SBC Medical for good reasons. The medical aesthetics industry is forecast to grow from $34 billion today to $48 billion by 2030, reports SBC. Some of the drivers of demand for non-surgical treatments include injectables, fillers, laser treatments and body contouring that offer little risk and downtime. The aging population in the U.S. is also driving demand for aesthetic treatments. During 2026, SBC Medical plans to make more strategic investments and ink partnerships like the one with OrangeTwist to expand in the U.S. and in Southeast Asia. It already did so last year in Southeast Asia through its e-consulting agreement with BLEZ ASIA Co. Ltd. BLEZ ASIA operates more than 20 pharmacies and clinics in Thailand, and according to SBC, is widely trusted by both Japanese expatriates and local patients. As part of the deal, SBC will provide management support to a new clinic focused primarily on dermatological treatments such as pigmentation and spot removal, which BLEZ is preparing to open in Bangkok. SBC said the partnership is a key component of the company's broader Asia expansion strategy and represents a big step toward entering the growing Thai market. Those two deals are the type of arrangements the company is pursuing during the first phase of its expansion. Phase 2 of SBC's plan, which is slated for 2027 and 2028, will be dedicated to making select acquisitions and joint ventures that accelerate growth and boost its competitive position. Phase 3, which commences in 2029 and on, is when SBC expects to be in leadership positions in the U.S., Southeast Asia and other key markets. SBC Medical is in expansion mode, and its investment in OrangeTwist is the first step in that plan to make its mark in the U.S. and beyond. The deal gives it a foothold in the U.S. and is only the beginning of this multiyear strategy. To learn more about SBC Medical Group and what it has planned, click here. Featured image credit: OrangeTwist. This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

