Indiaai, NFRA Roll Out Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge

IndiaAI, an Independent Business Division (IBD) under the Digital India Corporation (DIC) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has launched the IndiaAI Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge.

The initiative aims to leverage artificial intelligence to strengthen financial reporting oversight and regulatory compliance in India.

The challenge is being conducted under the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative (IADI) and invites Indian startups and companies to develop a robust and scalable AI-driven solution for automated verification of financial documents against regulatory frameworks. Applications for participation are open until February 22, 2026.

The proposed AI engine is expected to extract and process data from both scanned and digital financial documents across multiple formats.

This includes text, tables, hyperlinks, embedded content and financial data, which will then be organised into logical sections and assessed for completeness, accuracy and compliance with predefined regulatory requirements.

The initiative seeks to address existing compliance gaps through automated validation and advanced risk analytics.

Under the challenge structure, up to 10 shortlisted teams will advance to a Virtual Challenge Round and receive Rs 5 lakh each to refine their solutions using a sample dataset provided through the AIKosh platform.

From these, up to three teams may be selected for a five-day on-site development round in New Delhi.

One winning team may be awarded a work contract of up to Rs 1 crore to deploy its solution for NFRA over a two-year period. The overall prize pool for the challenge stands at Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the organisers, the challenge represents a strategic step toward building scalable regulatory technology infrastructure in India, with a focus on improving transparency, investor protection and public trust in financial reporting systems.

(KNN Bureau)

