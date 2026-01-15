Xeriant Inc. (XERI) Develops Next Generation Advanced Materials Using Proprietary Nanotechnology



Xeriant is a technology development company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing disruptive innovations, with advanced materials representing a core area of emphasis.

The most visible example of Xeriant's advanced materials work is NEXBOARD(TM), a patent-pending composite panel that integrates recycled plastics, cellulose fibers and nanotechnology-enabled fire-retardant systems. Beyond individual milestones, Xeriant's work in advanced materials reflects a broader strategy of applying nanotechnology to solve real-world performance challenges.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Across construction, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing and public safety, demand is rising for materials that can deliver greater durability, fire resistance and sustainability without sacrificing performance or cost efficiency. Governments, insurers and commercial buyers are increasingly focused on reducing fire risk, improving resilience and lowering environmental impact, driving interest in alternatives to traditional materials that are often resource-intensive or vulnerable under extreme conditions. Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) has been advancing a portfolio of advanced materials technologies that leverage nanotechnology to address these growing global needs.

Xeriant positions itself as a technology development company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing disruptive innovations, with advanced materials representing a core area of emphasis. The company's materials strategy centers on using proprietary formulations and nanotechnology to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XERI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN