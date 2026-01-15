Techforce Robotics (NGTF) Expands Automation And AI Strategy To Capture High-Growth Service Markets



TechForce Robotics is expanding its portfolio with automation, robotics, and AI solutions, reshaping the service and hospitality industries

The company operates on the nexus of automation, emerging consumer trends, and practical AI deployment These latest updates underscore the company's mission to capitalize on innovative-driven, high-growth markets through strategic positioning

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) d.b.a. TechForce Robotics, is slowly transitioning into a strategic investor and operator in sectors driven by innovation. With solid footprints in food services, hospitality, and real estate sectors, the company is incorporating artificial intelligence and robotic automation into its growth plan, underscoring a deeper focus on leading markets experiencing rapid evolution (ibn/z7NsW ).

NGTF was founded with a focus on identifying explosive market trends early and implementing them with agility, speed, and cross-sector expertise. Primarily focused on consumer-facing industries, the company has amassed a portfolio that leverages evolving lifestyles, preferences, and unmet consumer...

