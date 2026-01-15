Cryptonewsbreaks High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) Enters LOI With Crypto Derivatives North America For U.S. Prediction Markets Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) High Roller Technologies (NYSE: ROLR) announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Crypto | Derivatives North America for an exclusive partnership to launch an event-based prediction markets product in the United States, subject to the execution of definitive agreements. Under the proposed arrangement, event contracts offered by Crypto Derivatives North America, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse, would be made available to customers through HighRoller, enabling trading across markets including finance, entertainment and sports via a regulated platform. The companies said they are targeting a product launch in the first quarter of 2026, with Crypto serving as the exclusive provider of prediction contracts across High Roller distribution channels.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

