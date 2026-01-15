Antea Group UK Ranks #17 In Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

MENAFN - 3BL) LEEDS, England, January 15, 2026 /3BL/ - Antea Group UK is proud to be ranked #17 in the latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment by Environment Analyst.

This prestigious report, curated by Environment Analyst, a leading provider of business intelligence for the global environmental services sector, identifies the top global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting based on revenue from the 2024 financial year.

The study offers valuable insights into industry trends, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A activity, and growth opportunities.

“This ranking reflects the strength of Antea Group as a global organization, and we're proud that Antea Group UK is included as part of that collective recognition,” said Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK.“Being part of a well-established international consultancy allows us to bring proven expertise, consistent standards, and global perspective to clients in the UK market.”

Additionally, Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to support multinational clients, is ranked #37. When combined, Antea Group and Inogen Alliance would hold the #15 spot globally, reinforcing collective strength and global reach.

The 2023 report analysed 38 leading international E&S consulting firms, representing a combined revenue of $38.1 billion. The rankings are based on financial data submitted through Environment Analyst's annual survey and verification process or estimated from publicly available sources.

Antea Group UK remains dedicated to delivering innovative E&S solutions for a more sustainable future.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more: .

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of over 22,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.