Deadline Alert: Defi Technologies Inc. (DEFT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DEFI INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 6, 2025, DeFi issued a press release reporting an arbitrage trade by its“specialized arbitrage trading desk” business segment, DeFi Alpha, stating its digital asset treasuries (“DATs”)“ have absorbed or delayed a significant share of arbitrage opportunities over the past year.”

On this news, DeFi's stock price fell $0.13, or 7.4%, to close at $1.62 per share on November 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 14, 2025, DeFi released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a revenue decline of nearly 20% and significantly lowering its 2025 revenue forecast due to“ a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.” Additionally, the Company also disclosed that its CEO would be leaving his role and assuming an advisory position instead.

On this news, DeFi's stock price fell $0.40, or 27.6%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DeFi was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

