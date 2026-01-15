Deadline Alert: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SFM ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SPROUTS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced third-quarter 2025 results, including softer-than-expected comparable-store sales growth of 5.9%, falling below the Company's own prior guidance. The Company also slashed guidance for comparable store growth for the full year, now expecting only flat to 2% growth. The Company attributed its results to previously undisclosed“challenging year-on-year comparisons” and“signs of a softening consumer.”

On this news, Sprouts' stock price fell $27.3, or 26.1%, to close at $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sprouts' customer base was not "more resilient" to the macroeconomic environment and the Company was not positioned to "cope and deal with the changes" caused by economic uncertainty; (2) the "trade-down" dynamics-shifting consumer spending from food away from home to food at home-were either insufficient to offset a slowdown in sales or would fail to materialize as a meaningful "tailwind" for the Company; (3) the Company's increased comparable sales guidance and reported two-year stack figures did not accurately reflect a sustainable growth trajectory, as Sprouts was actually facing a significant slowdown in sales growth due to a more cautious consumer; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprouts securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 26, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

