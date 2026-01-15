Activengage To Unveil AI Suite Of Products At NADA Show 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ActivEngage AI Suite introduces purpose-built, AI-enhanced tools and options designed to strengthen human conversations and guide customers to real people.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive messaging and consumer engagement leader, ActivEngage, has long taken a clear stance on technology: it should enhance the human connection, not replace it. That philosophy comes into sharper focus with the introduction of the ActivEngage AI Suite, a collection of purpose-built, AI-enhanced tools and options designed to support consumer conversations while keeping real people at the center of every customer interaction.

Artificial Intelligence is now a part of everyday life. But its success in accomplishing its task is defined by how it is used and how skillfully it is designed. Rooted in nearly two decades of both technical and operational live engagement experience and billions of customer interactions that have driven millions in sales for dealerships, ActivEngage has chosen a path that capitalizes on what is currently the most accurate and effective AI functionality. The ActivEngage AI Suite is designed to remove friction, clarify customer intent for the dealer, and increase engagement opportunities for both inbound and outbound communication, while accelerating the most meaningful human connections.

“We've been very deliberate about how we use AI from the start,” said Ted Rubin, CEO of ActivEngage.“Our goal isn't automation or 'AI' just so we can use the phrase in our marketing. It's to leverage AI to build better relationships and sell more cars through real conversations. The industry standard of 20% hallucinations is unacceptable to us. It erodes trust quietly, and customers disengage. Our approach ensures more consistently accurate AI-assisted conversations.”

The ActivEngage AI Suite integrates seamlessly with human-led engagement to improve performance across the customer journey by increasing engagement, enabling smarter re-engagement and delivering clearer, more detailed insight for follow-up, so teams can prioritize what matters most. Each capability is designed to reduce operational friction, allowing human expertise to take over precisely where it delivers the greatest impact.

“This suite is about precision and restraint,” said Michael Third, CTO of ActivEngage.“For more than three years, we've been intentionally building and refining AI designed to enhance human conversations, not replace them. We've engineered these tools to add speed, clarity, and intelligence, and then get out of the way so human expertise can take over at just the right moment.”

ActivEngage AI Suite

Human-Led. AI-Enhanced. Built With Intention.

AI Receptionist

Delivers instant responses to inbound inquiries, helping resolve questions seamlessly while guiding customers to live Engagement Experts. Always on and available 24/7, it accelerates the path to real conversations without replacing the human connection.

AI Language Translation

Enables accurate communication across dozens of languages and regional dialects, eliminating language barriers while keeping conversations human-led. Backed by live, multilingual engagement experts, it ensures uninterrupted engagement for customers worldwide.

AI Summaries

Provides immediate clarity by identifying what happened, what matters, and what comes next in every interaction-enabling faster, more confident follow-up without losing context or nuance.

AI Outreach

Re-engages past leads and customers through timely, relevant outbound campaigns designed to restart meaningful conversations and revive stalled opportunities.

AI Lead Pulse

Surfaces real-time sentiment and intent before follow-up begins, helping teams quickly understand customer mindset and prioritize engagement with confidence.

ActivEngage will showcase the AI Suite at the NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas, Booth #4462 in the West Hall, featuring live demonstrations, real-world use cases, and exclusive promotions. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit activengage/nada-2026.

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. The success of ActivEngage lies in its highly trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience.

Media Relations

Melissa Maxey, Maxamy

...