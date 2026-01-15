Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices Market Intelligence Report 2026-2030: Industry To Grow By $3.76 Billion


2026-01-15 10:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The convergence of AI & edge processing in optical sensing and the rise of wearable devices present growth prospects

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photosensitive Semiconductor Device Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global photosensitive semiconductor device market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 3.76 billion from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth is underpinned by a comprehensive analysis, reflecting a holistic view of current trends, market size, forecasts, growth drivers, and vendor dynamics, encompassing around 25 key vendors.

The market environment is rapidly evolving, driven by innovations in autonomous mobility, advanced vehicular sensing, increased demand for semiconductor wafers, and advancements in technologies such as 3D chip packaging, FIWLP, and FOWLP. A notable growth driver is the integration of artificial intelligence and edge processing within optical sensing architectures, marking a significant shift in market dynamics. Additionally, the rising demand for semiconductor memory devices and the growing adoption of wearable technology are contributing to increased market demand.

The analysis incorporates both primary and secondary data sources, providing a robust understanding of market dimensions, segmented by region and vendor landscape, coupled with an extensive evaluation of leading companies. This includes historic and forecast data, offering actionable insights to stakeholders.

The global photosensitive semiconductor device market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

  • OSAT
  • IDMs
  • Foundries

By Form Factor

  • Chips
  • Packaged sensors
  • Modules
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Photodiodes
  • Photovoltaic cells
  • Photoresistors
  • Light-sensitive transistors

By Region

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Rest of World (RoW)

The report delves into the following key areas:

  • Comprehensive market sizing
  • Market forecasting
  • Industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positions by offering detailed evaluations of several major vendors, including:

  • Albis Optoelectronics AG
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • Beijing Rofea Optoelectronics Ltd.
  • CoorsTek Inc.
  • Core Electronics.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Menlo Systems GmbH
  • Omch
  • Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.
  • OSI Systems Inc.
  • Thorlabs Inc.
  • Utmel Electronics
  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
  • Winsen Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report also highlights upcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth, equipping companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN15012026004107003653ID1110604130



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search