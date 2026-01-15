Enrique Gaztanaga
- Professor of Astrophysics at Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth
I am Professor at the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation in the UK. I also have a civil servant (on leave) appointment as Research Professor in the Institute of Space Studies (ICE) working for the Spanish National Research Council () and the IEEC in Barcelona. My background is in Physics, Astrophysics and Cosmology. My expertise is in the area of theoretical models of Cosmology and the building and analysis of the largest Cosmic maps. I am currently director of the PAU Survey (pausurvey) and the Science Coordinator of ESA ARRAKIHS (arrakihs-mission) space mission. I have lead and co-lead hundreds of publication in referee journals.Experience
- –present Professor at Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (University of Portsmouth), University of Portsmouth
- 1989 University of Barcelona, PhD in Physics
