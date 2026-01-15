Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enrique Gaztanaga

Enrique Gaztanaga


2026-01-15 09:07:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Astrophysics at Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth
Profile Articles Activity

I am Professor at the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation in the UK. I also have a civil servant (on leave) appointment as Research Professor in the Institute of Space Studies (ICE) working for the Spanish National Research Council () and the IEEC in Barcelona. My background is in Physics, Astrophysics and Cosmology. My expertise is in the area of theoretical models of Cosmology and the building and analysis of the largest Cosmic maps. I am currently director of the PAU Survey (pausurvey) and the Science Coordinator of ESA ARRAKIHS (arrakihs-mission) space mission. I have lead and co-lead hundreds of publication in referee journals.

Experience
  • –present Professor at Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (University of Portsmouth), University of Portsmouth
Education
  • 1989 University of Barcelona, PhD in Physics

The Conversation

MENAFN15012026000199003603ID1110603690



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search