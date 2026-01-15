Matt Brooks

Assistant Professor of Sociology, Florida State University

Matthew M. Brooks is the Charles B. Nam Assistant Professor in the Sociology of Population at Florida State University. His area of expertise relates to the social and family demography of the rural United States, and his research strives to understand the causes and consequences of population change on rural-urban disparities in poverty, health, and well-being. Recent projects of Dr. Brooks' have examined the uneven impacts of Medicaid expansion on mortality between rural and urban areas, the rise of cohabitation and nonmarital childbirth among rural women, and growing racial diversity in the United States.

–present Assistant Professor of Sociology, Florida State University

Experience