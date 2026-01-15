Skyfire Energy Joins Forces With Hakai Energy Solutions, Strengthening Its Leadership In Solar And Battery Energy Storage Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition expands the company's presence in the Vancouver Island and BC lower mainland markets and reinforces its employee-owned, community-driven model

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyFire Energy Inc, Canada's largest employee-owned solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) firm, has acquired Hakai Energy Solutions, a British Columbia–based renewable energy company known for its leadership in residential and commercial grid-tied solar as well as large remote off-grid solar installations.

This acquisition strengthens SkyFire Energy's position as Western Canada's most comprehensive renewable energy provider, expanding its reach across Vancouver, Vancouver Island, coastal British Columbia, and remote communities. Together, SkyFire Energy and Hakai Energy Solutions form a combined team of approximately 200 employees, offering unmatched expertise in the engineering and construction of residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems.

SkyFire Energy will build on Hakai's deep technical experience deploying large off-grid power systems in challenging environments. The unified workforce will continue serving communities across Western Canada while expanding access to resilient solar, micro-grid and battery energy storage solutions.

SkyFire Energy continues to build on its employee-ownership model, which has long been a cornerstone of the company's culture and success. By maintaining local ownership in the communities where SkyFire Energy operates, decisions are grounded in regional needs and driven by people who are invested in long-term community success. The integration of Hakai strengthens this model, expanding SkyFire Energy's network of employee-owners to the Comox Valley and Victoria.

Leaders from both organizations emphasized the shared values and complementary aspects driving the acquisition:

“Hakai Energy Solutions has long been an admired and respected leader in Western Canada,” said David Vonesch, President and CEO of SkyFire Energy.“Their unmatched expertise in remote off-grid and micro-grid systems complements SkyFire's strengths in commercial, industrial, utility-scale, and residential solar. Together as a nationally recognized and locally employee-owned, diversified solar EPC and O&M contractor, we are building energy for good.”

“SkyFire Energy not only shares our values, they live them,” said Jason Jackson, CEO of Hakai Energy Solutions.“Our teams are driven by a commitment to building sustainable, self-reliant communities. Joining SkyFire Energy allows us to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and extend the reach of clean, dependable power throughout Western Canada.”

The acquisition expands SkyFire Energy's geographic presence throughout BC, including Vancouver Island and coastal communities. Expanded capabilities include:



Large-scale remote and off-grid power systems

Solar-powered microgrids and resilient community-energy solutions

Commercial and industrial EPC services, including solar and storage

Residential solar and battery-storage installations Comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) of commercial and utility-scale solar and battery storage systems



Benefits for clients and partners:



Expanded warranty support and services from their trusted SkyFire and Hakai teams

Expanded access to commercial and industrial battery energy storage solutions

Broader service offerings for both grid-connected and off-grid energy systems A larger and more resilient organization grounded in shared values, technical excellence and community partnership



With this acquisition, the organization is positioned to deliver the most comprehensive solar, microgrid and off-grid solutions in Western Canada. SkyFire Energy will continue operating Hakai's skilled workforce, respecting the team's extensive experience and strong local relationships through coastal and remote BC regions.

Media Contacts:

Stacy Haakonson

SkyFire Energy – VP, Revenue Operations

...

403-251-0668



Jason Jackson

Hakai Energy Solutions – CEO and Co-Founder

...

250-336-0060



Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Principal

...

About SkyFire Energy Inc.

Established in 2001, SkyFire Energy Inc. is Western Canada's leading solar contractor. It has designed and installed more than 8500 grid-connected solar power systems throughout Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon. The company's experience includes the design and installation of more than 250 MWp of solar PV systems. SkyFire Energy's Operations and Maintenance (O&M) team has now serviced more than 2 GWp of utility-scale solar and BESS projects.

For more information:

About Hakai Energy Solutions

Established in 2011, Hakai Energy Solutions is a British Columbia–based renewable energy provider focusing on residential and commercial grid-tied systems as well as large remote, off-grid, and micro-grid systems. With extensive experience in challenging environments and community-based projects, Hakai delivers robust, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions where they are needed most.

