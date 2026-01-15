From Al Ain To Formula: Emirati Driver Rashid Al Dhaheri Continues Partnership With Al Ain Farms



Al Ain Farms backs homegrown talent reflecting a shared commitment to discipline, preparation, and performance. The announcement comes as Rashid advances as one of the region's most promising single-seater prospects.











Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,January 2026 – Al Ain Farms, one of the UAE's largest integrated dairy and poultry companies and a subsidiary of Al Ain Farms Group, has announced the continuation of its partnership with Rashid Al Dhaheri, Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Driver and multiple podium finisher in Formula Regional. The partnership, which sees Al Ain Farms supporting Rashid's journey from homegrown talent to international competitor, was official signed at a ceremony held at Yas Marina Circuit.

For both Al Ain Farms and Al Dhaheri, Al Ain is where the story begins. That shared origin has shaped a partnership focused on supporting local talent with global ambition. As a national brand that has grown alongside the UAE for more than four decades, Al Ain Farms sees supporting homegrown talent as a natural extension of its long-standing connection to the community.

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, said:“Rashid's journey reflects the discipline, resilience, and ambition we value as a nation. Our shared roots in Al Ain make this partnership especially close to our hearts. Supporting young Emiratis who represent the UAE internationally is something we are proud of, reflecting our commitment to empowering local talent with the same consistency and care that families across the UAE have trusted for generations. When talent is nurtured at home, it has the potential to compete anywhere in the world.”

Widely regarded as one of the most promising young motorsport talents to emerge from the UAE and wider region, Al Dhaheri continues to build on a series of standout performances that reinforce his standing on the international racing pathway. As he progresses into more physically demanding competition, fitness, preparation, and consistency remain central to performing at the highest levels of junior single-seater racing.

Rashid Al Dhaheri commented:“At this level, racing is about discipline and attention to detail, both on and off the track. Nutrition is part of my daily routine, and having the support of Al Ain Farms - a brand that has been on my family's table for generations - means a lot to me as I continue to push myself. I hope it inspires young people to believe that big ambitions can start right here, with pride in where they come from and the right support around them.”

Now in its second year, the partnership illustrates Al Ain Farms' wider efforts to champion young Emiratis across different walks of life. These include initiatives focused on development, creativity, and national pride, highlighting the company's broader commitment to contributing to the UAE's future by supporting the next generation wherever potential and ambition are found.

About Al Ain Farms Group:

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours - supporting the UAE's food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.



Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE's first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Group brings together five of the UAE's most trusted names in food production:

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.