Globalfoundries Appoints Ganesh Moorthy To Board Of Directors

MALTA, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the appointment of Ganesh Moorthy to its board of directors. Mr. Moorthy, former president and CEO of Microchip Technology Inc., joins GF's Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Moorthy brings more than four decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, including transformative leadership at Microchip Technology, where he served as CEO, president and board member until his retirement in November 2024. He was appointed CEO and president in March 2021 and joined Microchip's Board of Directors in January 2021. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Microchip including COO and executive vice president. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moorthy spent 19 years at Intel in engineering and executive leadership positions, building deep expertise across manufacturing, product innovation and customer-driven execution.

“Ganesh's deep understanding of semiconductor technology, manufacturing at scale and corporate growth will be a tremendous asset to GF as we continue to execute our strategy and expand our leadership in essential semiconductor technologies,” said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, Executive Chairman of GlobalFoundries.“His leadership experience will help us accelerate innovation and strengthen GF's role as a trusted partner delivering essential technologies that bring intelligence into the real world.”

“GlobalFoundries is uniquely positioned to bring intelligence to everyday devices through differentiated, power-efficient semiconductors manufactured at scale,” said Ganesh Moorthy.“I'm excited to work with Tom, Tim and the Board to advance GF's strategy, deepen customer partnerships and accelerate delivery of the technologies customers need to turn innovation into real-world impact.”

Currently, Mr. Moorthy serves as Chair of the Board of Ralliant, a global precision technologies company essential for breakthrough innovation in an electrified and digital world. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Celanese, SiTime and Ayar Labs, a leader in optical interconnect solutions for large-scale AI workloads. Previously, he served for over a decade on the board of Rogers, a global leader in engineered materials.

Mr. Moorthy's appointment reinforces GF's commitment to advance its long-term growth strategy through a resilient manufacturing footprint that delivers power-efficient, differentiated technologies to customers worldwide.

