Alpha Edge Media Acquires Crypto Newsletter Coinstack, Adding 340,000 Subscribers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coinstack expands Aether's reach into institutional digital asset markets with a high-engagement global investor audience.

New York, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR), today announced that it has acquired Coinstack, a leading institutional crypto newsletter and media platform with a global audience of professional investors and industry participants.

Launched in December 2020, Coinstack reaches more than 340,000 subscribers across hedge funds, venture capital firms, family offices, and digital-asset market participants. The platform delivers curated insights covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, digital assets, DeFi, and broader blockchain market trends.

The acquisition strengthens Aether's expanding media and data ecosystem by adding a high-engagement, institutionally focused distribution channel that complements the Company's existing analytics, research, and content platform.

“Coinstack represents a highly strategic addition to Alpha Edge Media portfolio,” said Aether Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Lin.“Its 340,000 readership, strong engagement metrics, and established brand align closely with our mission to deliver actionable insights and market intelligence to sophisticated investors. We believe this acquisition enhances our ability to scale audience reach, deepen content offerings, and support future data-driven initiatives across digital assets and broader financial markets.”

Following the acquisition, Coinstack will continue operating under its existing brand while benefiting from Aether's technology, analytics infrastructure, and distribution capabilities. Aether plans to explore opportunities to integrate Coinstack's content and audience insights across its broader platform ecosystem over time.

The transaction further advances Aether's strategy of acquiring and building complementary fintech and media assets that enhance investor engagement, data monetization, and long-term shareholder value, said Mr. Lin.

About Alpha Edge Media

Alpha Edge Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), is a digital-first financial media company providing independent analysis, data-driven insights, and actionable research for self-directed investors. The company operates a growing network of expert-led newsletters and investor resources covering public markets, digital assets, and alternative investment categories. By combining editorial excellence with fintech infrastructure, Alpha Edge Media is redefining how financial content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age.

Visit Our Publications:

Alpha Edge Digest

IPO Stream

The Russell Report

AltCoin Investing

WhaleTales

StockCastr

21Bitcoin

Coinstack

Find out more about Alpha Edge Media at .

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Email: ...

Phone: (347) 726-8898

Please Follow Our Social Media Here:

Aether Holdings LinkedIn

Aether Holdings X

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether's management in connection with this news release or at the conference described herein contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“seek”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would”,“aim” or“may” and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the acquisition of Coinstack, the expansion of Alpha Edge Media's newsletter titles in general and Aether's business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings (including AI-models based on newsletter data); (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers, convert free users to paying subscribers and otherwise sell or monetize the fintech products it is developing; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving and competitive industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at #sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.