Ancient madrasa gets unearthed in central Anatolia
(MENAFN) A madrasa believed to date back nearly 900 years is set to be revealed in Kayseri, a central Anatolian city, after its remains were discovered during an urban renewal project, local officials said.
The Islamic school was found near the Melik Mehmed Gazi Tomb, just south of the historic Kebir Mosque, during work carried out as part of the Surici Camikebir Urban Renewal Project.
Kayseri Mayor Memduh Buyukkilic highlighted the city’s rich history, saying it has been home to many civilizations and holds a special place in Islamic heritage.
“Cami Kebir is an area where we are carrying out careful and meaningful work,” he said. “While opening up its surroundings, we encountered a surprise. Right next to the tomb of Melik Mehmed Gazi, we uncovered traces and walls of a madrasa built in the tradition of a religious complex.”
Melik Mehmed Gazi, a ruler of the Danishmend dynasty, is recognized as one of Kayseri’s founders and a key figure in early Turkish-Islamic history in Anatolia. The mosque he commissioned remains one of the city’s most notable landmarks.
Buyukkilic added that excavation and restoration will be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, guided by existing academic studies and historical documentation.
“Our aim is to revive this madrasa and bring a historical monument worthy of Kayseri to both our city and our country,” he said.
