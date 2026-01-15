403
Iran Prepares Potential Responses Against US Bases
(MENAFN) Iran is reportedly preparing potential responses against U.S. military facilities in the Middle East, including bases in Iraq and Syria, as Washington considers possible strikes, media reported Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled the possibility of military action and now faces mounting pressure to act, officials told media.
“Part of it is that he has now set a red line, and he feels he needs to do something,” said a source familiar with internal discussions.
Tensions have sparked debate within the U.S. administration. U.S. Vice President JD Vance led a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday to review the situation.
According to the report, Trump’s national security team remains divided over whether to authorize a kinetic strike. Officials emphasized that any action would avoid deploying ground forces and would not aim to launch a prolonged campaign. One option under consideration targets facilities tied to Iran’s security services, according to people familiar with the matter.
The unrest in Iran has intensified, with nationwide protests spreading amid worsening economic conditions. Trump has canceled meetings with Iranian officials and expressed support for demonstrators.
Iran has accused the U.S. and Israel of backing “riots” and “terrorism.”
Fearing potential attacks, Qatar confirmed the departure of some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base.
As unrest continues, U.S. officials have increased warnings against Iran. On Tuesday, Trump told media that Washington would take “very strong action” if Iran executed protesters.
Iranian officials reiterated accusations that the U.S. and Israel are behind “riots” and “terrorism” amid the protests.
No official figures on casualties or detainees have been released. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a U.S.-based group, estimates at least 2,500 people—including protesters and security personnel—have been killed, with more than 1,100 injured.
The organization also reported that over 18,000 individuals have been detained, though these figures have not been independently verified and differ from other estimates.
