Steelhead Production's Andrew Childers Named To EDPA Future Leaders Class Of 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, announced that Andrew Childers, Director of Business Development, has been named to the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) Future Leaders Class of 2025. Childers was recognized during the EDPA ACCESS Conference, held December 2–4, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida.

“It was a huge honor to be recognized as a Future Leader,” said Childers.“Being in the room with peers who are actively shaping where the industry is heading and having the opportunity to contribute to that conversation was really energizing.”

As an organization, EDPA is committed to driving growth within the exhibit, event, and experiential industry through advocacy, networking, and education.

The Future Leaders program reflects that mission by recognizing young professionals whose work is shaping the exhibit, event, and experiential marketing industry.

Those conversations were on full display at this year's conference, where industry leaders pointed to an approach focused on engagement on the trade show floor. It's a shift Childers has championed at Steelhead for the past seven years, where he leads and oversees the business development team.

For Childers, it comes down to how people actually experience a trade show and what they walk away remembering once the event is over.

“It can't be just about the physical booth-we have to focus on the experiences people actually have,” said Childers.

Childers' recognition represents a proud moment for Steelhead, marking the second consecutive year a Steelhead team member has been named to the EDPA Future Leaders program. The back-to-back selections reflect Steelhead's continued focus on developing people and supporting leaders who are helping shape the future of the industry.

At Steelhead, Childers has helped advance an approach centered on audience experience, encouraging teams and clients alike to look beyond the physical booth and toward deeper audience engagement.

“Andrew has been a consistent advocate for focusing on how people actually experience live events,” said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer of Steelhead Productions.“Being recognized as a member of the EDPA Future Leaders Class reflects both his leadership and Steelhead's belief that the future of live events is built around meaningful, memorable engagement.”

Looking ahead, Childers plans to stay engaged with peers across the industry and build stronger connections through local chapter involvement, continuing conversations that help move experience-driven thinking forward in practical, meaningful ways.

