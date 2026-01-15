403
Brazil's Rent Shock: Prices Rose Twice As Fast As Inflation In 2025
|Location
|Change in 2025 (%)
|Teresina (PI)
|+21.81%
|Belém (PA)
|+17.62%
|Aracaju (SE)
|+16.73%
|Vitória (ES)
|+15.46%
|João Pessoa (PB)
|+15.31%
|Cuiabá (MT)
|+14.61%
|Belo Horizonte (MG)
|+13.01%
|Fortaleza (CE)
|+12.45%
|Salvador (BA)
|+12.38%
|Maceió (AL)
|+12.22%
|São Luís (MA)
|+11.37%
|Curitiba (PR)
|+10.98%
|Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
|+10.87%
|Natal (RN)
|+10.13%
|Recife (PE)
|+9.82%
|FipeZAP Index average
|+9.44%
|Porto Alegre (RS)
|+9.38%
|Florianópolis (SC)
|+9.35%
|São Paulo (SP)
|+7.98%
|Brasília (DF)
|+6.41%
|Goiânia (GO)
|+4.67%
|IPCA (IBGE)
|+4.26%
|Manaus (AM)
|+1.06%
|Campo Grande (MS)
|-4.36%
Check the average rent price per m2
|City
|State (UF)
|Average price (R$/m2)
|Barueri
|SP
|70.35
|Belém
|PA
|63.69
|São Paulo
|SP
|62.56
|Recife
|PE
|60.89
|Florianópolis
|SC
|59.77
|Santos
|SP
|57.95
|São Luís
|MA
|57.69
|Rio de Janeiro
|RJ
|54.96
|Maceió
|AL
|54.86
|Vitória
|ES
|52.10
|Salvador
|BA
|51.51
|Brasília
|DF
|50.77
|Campinas
|SP
|50.68
|Belo Horizonte
|MG
|48.76
|Manaus
|AM
|48.07
|João Pessoa
|PB
|47.64
|Curitiba
|PR
|46.42
|Cuiabá
|MT
|46.31
|São José dos Campos
|SP
|45.53
|Porto Alegre
|RS
|44.53
|Praia Grande
|SP
|43.61
|São José
|SC
|42.12
|Goiânia
|GO
|41.42
|Santo André
|SP
|40.83
|Natal
|RN
|40.61
|Guarulhos
|SP
|39.80
|Joinville
|SC
|37.11
|Fortaleza
|CE
|37.10
|São Bernardo do Campo
|SP
|37.06
|Niterói
|RJ
|36.03
|Campo Grande
|MS
|31.74
|Ribeirão Preto
|SP
|31.35
|São José do Rio Preto
|SP
|29.97
|Aracaju
|SE
|27.97
|Teresina
|PI
|26.62
|Pelotas
|RS
|22.42
