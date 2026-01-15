Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Hosts Meeting With Turkish Ufuk University Delegation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev met with a delegation from Ufuk University (Ankara), Türkiye, led by Professor Recai Pabuccu, President of the Road Accident Assistance Foundation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Health.

The meeting, as part of the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, discussed opportunities for cooperation in healthcare and international collaboration, the exchange of experience in research and personnel training, improving medical services for people injured in road accidents, and medical rehabilitation.

The parties exchanged views on opportunities to improve the quality of medical services, implement modern approaches to rehabilitation and prevention, organize experience exchange programs for medical students and residents, implement joint research in reproductive medicine, and implement joint projects in these areas.

Ufuk University Rector Professor Ahmet Hakan Haliloglu also participated in the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.