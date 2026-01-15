Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Hosts Meeting With Turkish Ufuk University Delegation (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Hosts Meeting With Turkish Ufuk University Delegation (PHOTO)


2026-01-15 08:04:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev met with a delegation from Ufuk University (Ankara), Türkiye, led by Professor Recai Pabuccu, President of the Road Accident Assistance Foundation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Health.

The meeting, as part of the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, discussed opportunities for cooperation in healthcare and international collaboration, the exchange of experience in research and personnel training, improving medical services for people injured in road accidents, and medical rehabilitation.

The parties exchanged views on opportunities to improve the quality of medical services, implement modern approaches to rehabilitation and prevention, organize experience exchange programs for medical students and residents, implement joint research in reproductive medicine, and implement joint projects in these areas.

Ufuk University Rector Professor Ahmet Hakan Haliloglu also participated in the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

MENAFN15012026000187011040ID1110603224



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search