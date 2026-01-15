Gulfood 2026 Launches Gulfood Logistics Reflecting Strategic Importance Of Supply Chains In Driving The World's Food Economy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulfood 2026 capitalises on 8.4% CAGR for global logistics market by uniting global titans at newly launched sector, Gulfood Logistics

Dubai – January, 2026: As the global food industry converges on this January, Gulfood 2026 is proud to announce the launch of Gulfood Logistics at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. The move comes as the global logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from $9.4 trillion in 2024 to $23.0 trillion by 20351, underlining the strategic economic weight of logistics in global trade and food supply systems. As global food systems become more interconnected, Gulfood 2026 places a major emphasis on the logistics networks, cold-chain systems and freight innovations that underpin the world's food supply and the cross-border cooperation that enables them. At a time when an estimated 70–90% of global trade value moves by sea2, logistics efficiency has become a strategic economic lever, directly shaping global GDP, supply reliability and consumer access.

Gulfood Logistics by Gulfood 2026 highlights how collaboration between nations keeps food moving safely, securely and sustainably across an increasingly complex global landscape. The platform showcases the technologies, infrastructure and partnerships that enable perishables to move fresh, fast and uncompromised across continents, connecting supplier, processor, retailer and consumer. Anchored in Dubai's position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, the UAE has emerged as the Middle East's largest logistics hub3, accounting for approximately 30% of GCC logistics activity3 and contributing around 8% of national GDP4, reinforcing Dubai's central role in global trade connectivity and economic diversification.

Mohammed Hamdan, UAE Area Head of Sales, Maersk commented:“Maersk is proud to exhibit at Gulfood 2026 for the first time, engaging with partners across IMEA and Europe to strengthen supply chains from farm to fork. We'll showcase strategies to build resilient, adaptive networks that ensure business continuity, alongside localized logistics solutions; from cold chain expertise to integrated supply chain management, designed for today's complex environment.”

Meet the World's Largest Logistics Leaders:

Logistics leaders, cold-chain specialists and global freight operators will gather alongside food producers, importers, exporters and distributors. Attendees will encounter solutions that span temperature-controlled transport, smart warehousing, real-time cargo tracking and seamless cross-border freight optimisation. Industry titans such as Akkon Lines, Africa Global Logistics, DP World, Dubai South, Kezad Group, Maersk, Mohebi Logistics, MSC Shipping, Silo Group and Ship Smart will be on the exhibition floor, demonstrating how advanced infrastructure and global networks keep perishables and food products moving with precision and reliability.

Gulfood Logistics: A Pivotal Role in Trade Expansion

Gulfood 2026 offers a robust programme for the logistics sector of thought leadership addressing the most urgent trends shaping food logistics today. Topics include cold-chain optimisation, last-mile delivery, regulatory compliance, sustainability strategies and the digital transformation of supply networks. These sessions equip delegates with insights to enhance resilience, reduce waste and capitalise on growth opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

By convening logistics innovators with food industry stakeholders and investors, Gulfood Logistics by Gulfood 2026 provides a unique lens on how supply chains are evolving and the pivotal role logistics plays in food security, quality assurance and trade expansion.

About Gulfood:

Gulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world's largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 240,000 sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai's position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence.