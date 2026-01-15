403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump hits advanced semiconductors with new tariffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Wednesday implementing a 25% tariff on certain advanced semiconductors, including Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s MI325X, citing national security concerns.
In the proclamation, Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to address perceived risks associated with imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and related products.
The tariff applies specifically to selected advanced chips but does not cover semiconductors imported to support the development of the US domestic technology supply chain.
The White House indicated that broader tariffs on semiconductor imports and their derivatives could follow, along with a potential tariff-offset program designed to incentivize domestic chip production.
The move is part of Trump’s broader strategy to strengthen US technology manufacturing and position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence. Nvidia has been a key beneficiary of the AI-driven surge in demand for high-performance chips, with its products widely used in data centers powering AI services.
Trump previously stated that Nvidia would still be allowed to sell its H200 chip to China, but a 25% tariff would apply to those sales.
He has consistently linked tariff exemptions to domestic investment commitments. In August, he warned that tariffs of up to 100% could be imposed on semiconductors and chips, while indicating that companies pledging to manufacture in the US could qualify for exemptions.
In the proclamation, Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to address perceived risks associated with imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and related products.
The tariff applies specifically to selected advanced chips but does not cover semiconductors imported to support the development of the US domestic technology supply chain.
The White House indicated that broader tariffs on semiconductor imports and their derivatives could follow, along with a potential tariff-offset program designed to incentivize domestic chip production.
The move is part of Trump’s broader strategy to strengthen US technology manufacturing and position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence. Nvidia has been a key beneficiary of the AI-driven surge in demand for high-performance chips, with its products widely used in data centers powering AI services.
Trump previously stated that Nvidia would still be allowed to sell its H200 chip to China, but a 25% tariff would apply to those sales.
He has consistently linked tariff exemptions to domestic investment commitments. In August, he warned that tariffs of up to 100% could be imposed on semiconductors and chips, while indicating that companies pledging to manufacture in the US could qualify for exemptions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment