Turkey opposes to "any military intervention" against Iran
(MENAFN) Türkiye has expressed its opposition to “any military intervention” against Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Thursday, emphasizing that Tehran should address its internal issues independently.
Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Fidan highlighted the broader international relations context, noting that Iran faces sanctions due to some of its policies. He said he had urged Iranian officials to resolve disputes with regional countries and to handle global nuclear issues through diplomacy, which could help alleviate structural problems contributing to economic difficulties.
Fidan underscored the challenges faced by Iran’s large and dynamic population. “It has sophisticated people with a very strong desire for life and for participation in social life. When you deprive such a society of certain opportunities, these kinds of problems emerge,” he explained. He added that economic hardships are sometimes misinterpreted as ideological opposition to the regime, creating a “grey area” in understanding internal unrest.
He further clarified that while economic difficulties can cause serious societal problems, they do not justify foreign intervention. “We do not want to see any intervention here, but when you look at the policies of (US President Donald) Trump, we have not seen a strong preference so far for the use of ground forces,” Fidan said, reinforcing Türkiye’s stance against military action.
