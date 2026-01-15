403
Hong Kong Childbirths Crash to All-Time Low
(MENAFN) Hong Kong witnessed registered childbirths crash to an unprecedented 31,714 in 2025, shattering the upward trend of the previous two years and defying government initiatives designed to boost fertility rates, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.
The tally marks a 14% plunge compared to 2024 figures and sits roughly 3% beneath the prior historic low recorded in 2022, according to the report.
Birth numbers also fell dramatically short of official targets aimed at increasing newborn registrations by 20% relative to 2022 benchmarks.
Specialists and parents interviewed emphasized that officials must confront fundamental social and economic challenges driving the sustained fertility decline to reverse current demographic patterns.
Specialists and parents interviewed emphasized that officials must confront fundamental social and economic challenges driving the sustained fertility decline to reverse current demographic patterns.
