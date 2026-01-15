Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Unveils Launch Date For Pepsico's Snack Plant In Almaty

Kazakhstan Unveils Launch Date For Pepsico's Snack Plant In Almaty


2026-01-15 05:09:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. PepsiCo's snack manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan's Almaty region is slated for a technical launch in March 2026, with full-scale operations expected to commence in June 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The project is being implemented in two phases to establish new value chains, promote agro-industrial cooperation, and introduce modern technologies for the storage and processing of agricultural products. The plant is being built on an area of 50,000 square meters.

According to the government, to ensure a steady supply of raw materials, 15 agreements have already been signed with domestic farmers. By the completion of all construction phases in 2028, the project is expected to create around 900 new jobs. Once fully operational, the plant will process up to 210,000 tons of potatoes annually.

Construction of the plant began in September 2025. Initially, PepsiCo had planned to invest $160 million, but the total investment was later increased to $360 million.

MENAFN15012026000187011040ID1110602441



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search