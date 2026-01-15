China's CNCEC, Azerbaijan's SOCAR Strengthen Energy Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) has expressed its readiness to further deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), including joint efforts to access international markets, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a meeting at CNCEC headquarters on January 13 with Kenan Mirzayev, CEO of Petkim and head of SOCAR Turkiye's oil refining and petrochemicals business unit, Mo highlighted the importance of long-term strategic collaboration in energy and chemical engineering, as well as the joint promotion of regional economic development.

Mo noted that CNCEC, a global leader in chemical engineering, possesses extensive experience in international engineering, industrial investment, operations, and research and development of core technologies, having implemented numerous large-scale projects worldwide.

"SOCAR is a pillar of Azerbaijan's energy sector, with strong positions in global oil, gas, and petrochemical markets," Mo said.

He added that CNCEC is ready to expand cooperation with SOCAR in technological innovation and international development, aiming to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies as a driving force for China-Azerbaijan collaboration.

For his part, Mirzayev praised CNCEC's technical potential and leading role in the global energy and chemical industries, emphasizing SOCAR's international development orientation and its efforts to build a leading regional energy and petrochemical ecosystem.

He said CNCEC's technological capabilities, engineering expertise, and global operations complement SOCAR's strategy and open broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mirzayev expressed confidence that industrial transformation could serve as a catalyst for closer collaboration, create new opportunities, strengthen bilateral ties, and contribute to regional economic development.

SOCAR Turkiye is a major integrated energy and industrial company operating in oil refining, petrochemicals, natural gas, trading, and asset management. The company conducts operations through its divisions, including Petkim and the STAR Refinery.