Cold Wave Continues As Kashmir Records Slight Temp Rise

Temperatures in Kashmir went up slightly but remained well below the freezing point, officials here said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Bone-chilling cold conditions have frozen parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake here.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, with the mercury settling at minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.5 degrees it saw a day before. Pulwama also recorded minus 6.1 degrees.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir and one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, registered a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.