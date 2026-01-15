Privacy And RWA Tokens Dominate MEXC December Trading As Meme Trading Cools

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, reported a significant shift in December trading activity as infrastructure projects captured 50% of top-performing positions, with privacy computing and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization leading capital allocation across the platform's 110 new token listings.

December trading patterns reflected concentrated capital flow toward utility-driven narratives. Infrastructure projects accounted for half of the top 10 tokens by spot trading volume, including NIGHT, RLS, ZKP, STABLE, and US. DeFi and Web3 Entertainment each represented 20% of top performers, while meme tokens declined to 10% of positions.

Airdrop+ maintained high-frequency momentum with 30 events across DePIN, Privacy Computing, and RWA sectors. Participation surged 142% month-over-month with an 80% win rate, combining probability with meaningful upside.

The platform's Spin & Win format integrated gamification directly into trading activity, allowing users to earn rewards through standard execution-reinforcing MEXC's commitment to aligning user success with platform growth.

MEXC's December performance reflects evolving market dynamics as capital allocation increasingly prioritizes utility-driven projects with institutional backing and technical fundamentals.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website |X |Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team:...