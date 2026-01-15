OMS Energy Technologies Inc.'S Saudi Arabia Subsidiary Earns API Specification 6A Certification, Unlocking New Wellhead Service Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification Advances OMS's Strategy to Expand Offerings and Strengthen Regional Leadership

Singapore, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, OMS Oilfield Services Arabia Ltd. (“OMS Saudi”), has been awarded the American Petroleum Institute's (API) Specification 6A certification. This achievement extends OMS's network of API Spec 6A-certified facilities, positioning the Company to capture new high-value contracts and expand its market share in one of the world's most technically demanding upstream markets.

API Spec 6A is among the oil and gas industry's most technically rigorous standards and a critical requirement for Middle Eastern oil producers when evaluating and approving suppliers and servicers of wellhead and Christmas tree equipment used in high-pressure drilling and production environments. Achieving this certification significantly enhances OMS Saudi's appeal to major operators and increases revenue-generating opportunities across the region, verifying that its repair and maintenance practices meet the industry's highest standards for quality, safety, and reliability.

OMS Saudi, OMS's largest subsidiary, boasts a 15-year track record of technical excellence and manufacturing expertise, delivering premium equipment and responsive, locally integrated services to leading regional oilfield services companies. Supported by this new certification, OMS Saudi is well-positioned to convert its long-standing regional relationships and technical capabilities into expanded contracts and service agreements, driving long-term growth and shareholder value. OMS Saudi will leverage its innovation and engineering prowess to provide local operators with high-quality repair and maintenance services for surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment.









OMS Saudi's advanced machining and manufacturing facility





OMS Saudi technician operating large-diameter machining equipment





Testing and qualification area supporting OMS Saudi's quality assurance processes

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented,“Achieving API Spec 6A certification in Saudi Arabia is a testament to the strong technical capabilities and disciplined operational standards our team has built over many years. This milestone reinforces OMS Saudi's ability to secure high-value contracts with leading oilfield services companies and enables us to expand our suite of engineered wellhead solutions and services in a key strategic market. Going forward, we will continue broadening our regional presence and diversifying our certification, product and service portfolios, accelerating the Company's growth and delivering value to all of our stakeholders.”

While specialty connectors and pipes remain the Company's largest segment, OMS Saudi's expanding wellhead-related capabilities mark an important strategic step into higher-value engineered solutions. Combined with API Q1, 5CT, 5L, and 7-1 certifications, the API Spec 6A certification positions OMS Saudi as a premier, fully certified provider in the region, providing a strong foundation for product and service innovation, revenue growth and strategic partnerships aligned with Saudi Arabia's“Made in KSA” initiative.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

