Iran Reopens Airspace After Five-Hour-Long Closure


2026-01-15 05:01:23
Dhaka: Iran has reopened its airspace after a closure of nearly five hours, imposed amid concerns over possible military action, which disrupted flights in the region, media reports said.

The country had shut its airspace to all flights except international arrivals and departures with official permission at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday, according to a notice published on the US Federal Aviation Administration website.

The restriction was lifted shortly before 03:00 GMT on Thursday, flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed that several Iranian flights were among the first to resume over the country.

Bangladesh Monitor

