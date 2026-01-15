Dubai: Gold Prices Slip On Profit-Taking 24K Continues To Trade Above Dh550

Gold prices dropped in Dubai and globally on Thursday morning, following a record high in the previous sessions, as profit-taking and softer geopolitical tone hit safe-haven asset demand.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, 24K gold price was trading at Dh553.0 per gram, down nearly Dh2 per gram.

Recommended For You 'Arabic in crisis': Dubai billionaire says language must be taught 'properly' in schools

The 22K gold price slipped to Dh512.25 per gram. Among the other variants, 21K, 18K and 14K were selling lower at Dh491, Dh421 and Dh328.25 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was trading at $4,590, down 0.8 per cent at 9 am UAE time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The precious metal continues to command strong demand, reaching a record high on Wednesday.

“Softer-than-expected US inflation data has reinforced expectations for two interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, while growing concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence, following reports of potential legal action against Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have unsettled rate markets and weighed on the US dollar,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial.

“Geopolitical tensions remain elevated. Violent protests in Iran, renewed US pressure on Venezuela, fresh tariff threats linked to Tehran, and ongoing conflict in Ukraine have all heightened uncertainty and pushed demand for assets insulated from political outcomes,” Valecha added.

From a technical perspective, Century Financial's chief investment officer said, gold could face resistance near $4,675, based on the trendline connecting the highs from October 27, November 13, and December 26, 2025. Support is around $4,550, a previously tested level.