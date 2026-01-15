Indian Flights Disrupted Due To Iran Airspace Closure, Dense Fog Airlines Issue Advisories

Intense fog conditions in northern India continued to impact flight operations on the morning of Thursday, January 15, with Indian airlines asking passengers to keep an eye on their websites to check for delays.

The temporary closure of Iran's airspace also caused international flights to be rerouted or cancelled, if no alternative routes were available. This impacted many global airlines as well.

Reduced visibilityRecommended For You 'Arabic in crisis': Dubai billionaire says language must be taught 'properly' in schools

Indigo informed travellers of "slower flight movements" on Thursday morning, due lingering fog over Chandigarh. It said that departures from and arrivals into the city may face "short delays".

Akasa Air has rescheduled flights across their network due to the weather conditions. The airline said that it regrets the inconvenience caused due to "circumstances beyond (its) control", asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fog and reduced visibility across northern India are common during the winter season. Indian media reported near-zero visibility in the Delhi region on Thursday morning as temperatures dropped to less than 3oC.

Flight disruptions

Earlier on Thursday, Indian airlines said some of its international flights would be impacted by Iran's sudden airspace closure. Air India said its flights were using alternative routes that could result in delays or cancellations.

Indian media reported that Delhi airport would stop flight operations for nearly two-and-a-half hours every day from January 21 to January 26 in the lead up to Republic Day celebrations in the capital city. The temporary shutdown comes as part of heightened security measures.