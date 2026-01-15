403
Crane Collapse Claims Two Lives, Injures Five in Thailand
(MENAFN) A deadly crane failure on a major Thai expressway claimed two lives and left five people wounded Thursday morning, marking the second catastrophic construction accident in the Southeast Asian nation within 48 hours, officials confirmed.
The tragedy unfolded just after 9 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) along Rama II Road—a critical artery connecting Bangkok to Thailand's southern regions—when portions of a construction crane plummeted onto the highway below, crushing two vehicles caught in its path, media reported.
Pol Lt Pirote Pinthip, a traffic inspector stationed at Muang Samut Sakhon police headquarters, confirmed both fatalities were declared dead on-site, while five additional victims suffered injuries requiring hospitalization.
The collapsed crane segments belonged to an expressway bridge construction operation and fell directly onto the passing traffic beneath.
Emergency responders and law enforcement descended on the crash site in Samut Sakhon province to evaluate the destruction. Officials cordoned off the zone and shut down multiple traffic lanes flowing in both directions as a safety measure.
This disaster follows Wednesday's catastrophic crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand, where construction equipment toppled onto a passenger train, resulting in at least 32 deaths and 64 injuries, according to local media outlets.
