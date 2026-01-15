MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) A True Empowerer - AGFA HealthCare Radiates Imaging Innovation at ECR 2026

MORTSEL, BE, Jan 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - At ECR 2026, AGFA HealthCare will unveil its latest imaging innovations that transform the clinician experience and drive smarter care. Turning knowledge into action, AGFA delivers advancements which empower radiologists with seamless workflows, intelligent automation and tailored diagnostic environments. Under the event 2026 theme "Rays of Knowledge", AGFA is ready to demonstrate how we have reached the summit of Empowerer - adopting the 'Clinician-First' approach, which demonstrates a profound understanding of the clinician's challenges and workflow realities.

"Clinician First is more than a message - it's a mindset", says Andrea Polticchia, Regional President for Southern Europe, AGFA HealthCare. "This approach reflects our deepened commitment - technology exists to serve clinicians, not the other way around. We are seen as the Empowerer in our markets - a partner that understands, anticipates, and designs for the clinician real world experience. This is the level of empowerment that truly supports clinicians - and when clinicians are supported, patient care thrives."

Built for the people, not just the image, AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging platform is designed to keep clinicians, IT teams and healthcare enterprises focused, confident and in control. More than a solution, it's a connected ecosystem that unifies teams and technologies, simplifies complexity and strengthens collaboration across the care continuum. It's where advanced technology meets real human need, turning complexity into clarity and burnout into balance.

"ECR has long stood as the pinnacle of European radiological excellence and is the perfect stage to empower the clinical community," says Roberto Anello, Regional President for Northern Europe, AGFA HealthCare. "Enterprise Imaging brings precision and clarity to every clinical moment, transforming years of experience into seamless diagnostic flow. AGFA HealthCare, has reached a new summit, where deep clinical insight, cutting-edge technology, and human connection converge. Every click, every case, every collaboration is purpose-built around the radiologist's reality, whether at the hospital, at home, or across a connected care network."

What's New at ECR 2026:

Streaming Client - Blazing fast. Wherever you are.

With AGFA HealthCare's zero-footprint Streaming Client, radiologists enjoy a full diagnostic experience right in their browser. Combining blazing speed with full-fidelity and personalized workflow tools, it allows them to read from any location with the same precision and familiarity they expect on-site.

RUBEE® Orchestrator - The right case to the right radiologist at the right time

Workflow Orchestration, powered by RUBEE®, helps radiology teams stay aligned, efficient and focused, with smarter workflows, credential-aware distribution, live SLA dashboards and personalized worklists.

RUBEE® AI - Embedded intelligence that supports clinical control

Flexible and vendor-neutral, RUBEE® AI provides seamless access to curated and third-party algorithms, with AI results integrated directly into the diagnostic workflow. It is deeply embedded to deliver fast decision support that enhances rather than replaces human expertise, enabling radiologists to work with greater efficiency, consistency and confidence.

Enterprise Imaging Cloud - Seamless imaging, with no barriers

Delivering imaging without barriers, Enterprise Imaging Cloud is a fully managed SaaS solution that removes complexity from IT operations, speeds deployment, and guarantees up to 99.99% uptime. With trusted security, effortless scalability, and peace of mind built in, it keeps imaging seamless - everywhere.

Radiating Rays of Knowledge

Education stands at the heart of our presence at ECR 2026. Through interactive sessions and expert dialogues, AGFA HealthCare shares insights that empower clinicians - helping them grow, connect, and evolve together.

AI Lightning Talk: "From Pixels to Practical Outcomes: Orchestrating Trustworthy AI Across Radiology with Enterprise Imaging" - Weds 4 March 14:10 - 14:30

See ground-breaking Augmented Intelligence at the AI Lightning Talk! Taking place in the AI Theatre, Dr Anjum Ahmed, Global Chief Medical Officer and Global Director Enterprise Imaging & AI, will deliver an outstanding session on Workflow Intelligence, Foundation Models, and the Art of Clinical Trust in the AI Era.

Clinical Lunch & Learn Session: "Networked Radiology and AI for a Sustainable Imaging Future" - Thursday 5 March 13:00

Engage with our panel of European Radiologists at the Satellite Symposium session, taking place in Room G2 (Level -2). Dr Peter Strouhal (Alliance Medical - UK), plus Dr Davide Ippolito (Fondazione IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori, Italy), Dr Filip Deckers (ZAS Hospital, Belgium), and Dr Athanasios Chalazonitis (Alexandra General Hospital, Greece) form an incredible team of imaging disrupters. They will be discussing discuss how Imaging Health Networks and AI-enabled workflows are transforming radiology services.

We cannot wait to see you in Vienna. Join #TeamAGFA as we stand proud on our Empowerer pedestal, shaping our own legacy by placing the 'Clinician-First'. And when Clinicians are first, we see imaging empowered. That's life in flow.

See the future of imaging at ECR 2026. Booth #X2 214. To schedule a demo or register for clinical sessions, visit:

