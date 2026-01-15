403
UN Security Council continues oversight of Houthi activity in Red Sea
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the UN Security Council approved a resolution extending the reporting obligation on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea for an additional six months.
The resolution, co-sponsored by Greece and the United States, passed with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The monitoring period is now extended through July 15, 2026.
Speaking before the vote, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Anna Evstigneeva said they would "maintain their previous positions regarding the draft resolution and abstain." She described the measure as a "politicized subject," adding, "We believe that amid present-day realities, the Security Council would be well advised to monitor tax, commercial transport in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea."
US deputy envoy Jennifer Locetta welcomed the decision, stating, "It reaffirms the council's responsibility for continued vigilance against the Houthis' terrorist threat to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the surrounding waterways."
The Red Sea serves as one of the world’s busiest routes for oil and fuel shipments. The Houthis recently targeted Israeli-linked cargo vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has reportedly killed over 70,000 people during a two-year conflict. A fragile ceasefire has been in place for the past three months.
