UN highlights difficulties in Gaza as US plan moves forward
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Wednesday emphasized that substantial challenges persist in the Gaza Strip, as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced the commencement of the second phase of the ceasefire plan.
Addressing Steve Witkoff’s recent statement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing, "we continue to urge all parties to abide by the commitments they made under the agreement."
“We saw that in the past month, we have been able to do as much as we can to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid,” he added.
Dujarric highlighted ongoing difficulties despite the ceasefire, stating, "There remain a lot of hurdles, as we speak to every day on the humanitarian front. And the humanitarian needs continue to be great." He encouraged all parties to "seize" the "opportunity" and "put a credible political path forward, leading, ... to a two-state solution."
In response to a question about Witkoff’s comment that "phase one, delivered historic humanitarian aid," Dujarric said, "The UN was able to deliver a humongous amount of humanitarian aid, but not enough." He further noted, "I think we talked about all the impediments and the challenges that continued," emphasizing that while the UN could not "deliver as much as we wanted to, but I think we delivered as much as we were able to, given all of the challenges that remain."
Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire that ended the war, which claimed more than 71,000 lives, mostly women and children, since October 2023.
According to the Health Ministry, nearly 450 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire on Oct. 10, 2025.
