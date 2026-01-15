403
Uganda election measures raise UN human rights alarm
(MENAFN) The United Nations human rights office expressed serious concern on Wednesday over Uganda’s recent suspension of 10 non-governmental organizations and new limitations on internet access as the country prepares for elections on Thursday.
“All Ugandans must be able to take part in shaping their future & the future of their country,” the office said on US social media platform X, emphasizing that unrestricted access to communication and information is crucial for “free & genuine elections.”
The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) issued a notice on Tuesday announcing a “temporary suspension” of public internet services and certain mobile functions for the duration of the election period. The suspension began at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) and was justified as a measure to “safeguard public safety, critical national functions, and the operational integrity of communications infrastructure.”
In a post on X on Wednesday, the UCC explained that the action followed a recommendation from the Inter-Agency Security Committee and applied to all licensed operators. “This measure was taken to mitigate the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, curb risks of electoral fraud, and prevent incitement to violence, all of which could undermine public order, national security and the integrity of the electoral process,” the commission said.
The regulator also acknowledged the disruption caused to users by the temporary restrictions.
Uganda is set to hold elections on Thursday to select a president and members of parliament.
