Turkey eagerly anticipates implementation of Syria deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, said on Wednesday that Ankara is closely monitoring the implementation of the March 10 agreement in Syria and is hoping for a peaceful outcome without resorting to war. He stressed that a nonviolent resolution would allow the region to focus on reconstruction and development.
Speaking in Aleppo, Yilmaz noted that since January 1, the Syrian administration has been exploring alternative measures to implement the agreement following what he described as the YPG/SDF’s failure to fulfill its obligations. “We are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the March 10 agreement without the need for war. This way, there will be no need for war, fighting or other methods, and we can all focus on a development agenda in peace,” he said.
Yilmaz highlighted the importance of negotiations, stating that attempts had been made to resolve the issue peacefully. However, attacks targeting civilians in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods necessitated an anti-terror operation, which he said restored calm. He emphasized that civilians were treated carefully during the process and that Türkiye supported the Syrian people and government through humanitarian aid, including assistance from AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, and other institutions.
Regarding his visit to Aleppo, Yilmaz said it was his first trip outside Damascus since his appointment. He explained that the purpose was to witness the restoration of peace and stability in a city that had suffered greatly and to acknowledge the efforts made in ending terrorism in certain neighborhoods. “I came to witness the restoration of peace and stability in Aleppo and to congratulate our counterparts for achieving this,” he added.
