Fidan meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the state of bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the commitment of both sides to maintain strong diplomatic ties and promote mutual understanding on regional and international issues.
In addition, Fidan held a separate meeting with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the talks, the officials addressed avenues for strengthening collaboration across various sectors, including economic, cultural, and technological partnerships, as well as potential joint initiatives.
Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Lutfullah Goktas, noted that the meetings reflect the ongoing efforts of both nations to deepen strategic cooperation and expand opportunities for practical collaboration in areas of shared interest.
