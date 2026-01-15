403
Ankara hopes for nonviolent execution of Syria deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, said on Wednesday that Ankara is closely monitoring the implementation of the March 10 agreement in Syria and is hoping it proceeds without military conflict, emphasizing that a peaceful resolution would allow the region to prioritize development initiatives.
Speaking to reporters in Aleppo, Yilmaz noted that the Syrian administration has been exploring alternative approaches since January 1, following what he described as the YPG/SDF terror group’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the accord.
“We are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the March 10 agreement without the need for war,” Yilmaz said. “This way, there will be no need for war, fighting or other methods, and we can all focus on a development agenda in peace.”
Highlighting the role of dialogue, he added, “They tried negotiations but failed to resolve the issue. There were attacks targeting civilians in Sheikh Maksoud and Ashrafiyah, and the area has now been restored to calm through an anti-terror operation.”
Yilmaz stressed that civilians were largely protected during these operations. “During this period, civilians were treated very well, and there was no serious harm to civilians. As Türkiye, we also sought to assist the Syrian people and the Syrian state, particularly through humanitarian aid --whether through the AFAD (The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), the Turkish Red Crescent or our other institutions,” he said.
On the purpose of his visit to Aleppo, the ambassador said it was his first trip outside Damascus since assuming his post. “Despite the heavy workload we are facing in Damascus during this difficult period, the reason for our visit was that, particularly for Aleppo, which has endured immense suffering and severe losses -- the issue of terrorism in certain neighborhoods has finally come to an end.”
“I came to witness the restoration of peace and stability in Aleppo and to congratulate our counterparts for achieving this,” Yilmaz added.
