403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish foreign minister holds talks with UAE president in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the current state of relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two nations, according to diplomatic sources.
In addition to the meeting with the UAE president, Fidan held separate talks with his Emirati counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as confirmed by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Lutfullah Goktas. The discussions focused on enhancing diplomatic engagement, expanding economic and trade partnerships, and exploring opportunities for joint projects across various strategic sectors.
Officials highlighted the importance of fostering closer ties in areas such as energy, technology, investment, and cultural exchange, reflecting a mutual interest in broadening collaboration beyond traditional diplomatic channels. The meetings underscore Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with Gulf countries and advance regional stability through partnership and dialogue.
In addition to the meeting with the UAE president, Fidan held separate talks with his Emirati counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as confirmed by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Lutfullah Goktas. The discussions focused on enhancing diplomatic engagement, expanding economic and trade partnerships, and exploring opportunities for joint projects across various strategic sectors.
Officials highlighted the importance of fostering closer ties in areas such as energy, technology, investment, and cultural exchange, reflecting a mutual interest in broadening collaboration beyond traditional diplomatic channels. The meetings underscore Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with Gulf countries and advance regional stability through partnership and dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment