UNGA president warns global multilateral system “under attack”
(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly President, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday described the start of 2026 as a “make-or-break moment” for the world, cautioning that the international multilateral system is “under attack.”
In outlining her priorities for the year, Baerbock said: “In ordinary times, I would wish you a Happy New Year, but looking at the world outside, how 2026 started in Caracas, Tehran, frankly, happiness is in short supply.” She emphasized that the challenges facing the UN are more urgent than when she opened the 80th session last year.
Pointing to crises spanning Gaza, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Ukraine since September 2025, she stressed: “The world needs the United Nations. In no way would the world be better off without our United Nations. It is worth fighting for.”
Baerbock called on UN member states to uphold the UN Charter and international law, warning that no nation can remain secure while increasing numbers of states, including some permanent Security Council members, violate its core principles. She underscored the importance of consensus, noting that “a strong General Assembly majority is, in that case, not a failure of multilateralism; it is an affirmation of it.”
Highlighting the upcoming election of the next UN Secretary-General as a major priority, she said the nomination process is already underway, with interactive dialogues scheduled for the week of April 20. “The next Secretary General will not only be the face and voice of this institution, our choice will also tell whether this organization is truly serving all of humanity, half of whom are women and girls,” Baerbock said.
