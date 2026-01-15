[Latest] Global Precision Forestry Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.66 Billion By 2034 At A 7.57% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Precision Forestry Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.12 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 12.66 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are John Deere, Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Ponsse Plc, Komatsu Ltd., Treemetrics, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., DynaRoad Oy, Silvacom Ltd and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Precision Forestry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Remote Sensing, LiDAR, Satellite, UAE/Drones, GIS & Mapping, Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Mapping Software, Data Management & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, Smart Harvesting, Automated Harvesters, Forwarders, Skidders, Inventory & Yield Monitoring), By Application (Forest Management, Inventory Management, Forest Health Monitoring, Fire Detection and Management, Timber Harvesting, Site Planning, Logging, Hauling, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Species Monitoring, Habitat Conservation, Reforestation & Afforestation, Tree Planting, Site Preparation, Monitoring Growth), By End-use (Government Agencies, Forestry Contractors, Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global Precision Forestry Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 6.12 billion in 2024, are expected to reach USD 6.58 billion in 2025, and are projected to grow to around USD 12.66 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.57% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Precision Forestry Market @ Overview As per the industry experts at CMI, the global precision forestry market will witness a noticeable CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to increased adoption of advanced technologies such as drones, GPS, and LiDAR for improving sustainability and efficiency. The key growth factors include increased mechanization, raised demand for sustainable forest products, and support extended by the governments worldwide for conservation. Challenges include poor/lack of connectivity in the remote regions. Key Trends & Drivers Technological Advancements to Spell Growth: Integrating technologies such as LiDAR, GPS, remote sensing, drones, IoT sensors, and GIS facilitates more accurate forest management, thereby bolstering productivity. Also, a rising focus on biodiversity preservation and sustainable practices drives the requirement of technologies optimizing resource use and minimizing environmental impact. Request a Customized Copy of the Precision Forestry Market Report @ Government Initiatives and Rise in Awareness and Investment to Catalyze Growth: The policies governed by and funding released by the governments worldwide in order to promote sustainable land management with forest conservation are the factors basically governing the market. Also, raised awareness amongst forest managers regarding advantages provided by data-driven practices, followed by increasing investments in digital forestry solutions, is contributing toward market growth. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.58 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 12.66 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 6.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.57% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Application, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Precision Forestry report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2025 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Included are tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Precision Forestry report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Precision Forestry Market Report @

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Technologies such as drones, GIS, and GPS improve operational efficiency in forest planning, monitoring, and harvesting. Precision forestry facilitates better management of forests, thereby aiding in combating deforestation, improving biodiversity, and ensuring utilization of sustainable resources. Data-driven decision-making, particularly through predictive analytics and AI, does optimize timber harvesting, which could raise the yield up to 30% and curtail waste by close to 20%. Real-time data collection provides valuable insights for proactive management and timely decision-making.

Weaknesses: The upfront cost on the part of advanced technology could be a barrier for small entrants. There is a requirement of a workforce with novel skills in data analysis, which creates a skills gap. Also, integration of numerous technologies along with safeguarding the data could be complex.

Opportunities: Substantial growth potential does exist in the developing economies in the Asia-Pacific, driven by modernization of the logging operations. Also, visible support provided by the governments regarding sustainable land management and conservation of forests is accelerating adoption of the precision forestry solutions.

Threats: The risk of cybersecurity persists with rising reliance on digital data, as data breaches and hacking do pose a huge threat. Also, concerns around data ownership and privacy are likely to hamper collaboration and data sharing in the market. Also, limited internet connectivity in underdeveloped economies may hinder implementing real-time data solutions.

Request a Customized Copy of the Precision Forestry Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Precision Forestry market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Precision Forestry market forward?

What are the Precision Forestry Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Precision Forestry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Precision Forestry market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Precision Forestry Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Regional Perspective

The precision forestry market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America dominates the precision forestry market, and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This is due to the U.S. speedily adopting data-driven forest management solutions coupled with federal support extended for reforestation initiatives. The other factors include advancements in infrastructure, rising awareness regarding sustainable logging practices, and increased use of drone technologies and AI for optimizing harvesting, improving productivity, and reducing environmental impact.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is fueled by rising demand for timber in Japan, India, and China. The government-backed afforestation programs, along with smarter technologies such as IoT devices, GIS, and AI are visibly improving the conservation efforts and forest productivity. The governments are also emphasizing smart agriculture using AI-powered decision platforms, UAVs, and LiDAR.

Europe

Europe's growth is driven by stern environmental regulations coupled with reforestation targets set at the national level. The U.K. is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the precision forestry market during the forecast period. With climate concerns intensifying all across the U.K., the government is promoting forest management and tree planting using the precision tools. Also, adoption of cloud-based forestry software is improving the decision-making capacities in real time. The German market is also at an advantage due to higher adoption of drone mapping, GPS tracking, and IoT-based forest sensors.

LAMEA

Economies across LAMEA are leveraging satellite-based communication, remote sensing, earth observation, and AI-powered analytics for addressing economic and environmental challenges. For example – Brazil uses satellite imagery for soil analysis, precision farming, and climate adaptation strategies, which do bode well with the forestry sector. Also, government initiatives in economies like South Africa promote environmental monitoring and satellite-driven research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Precision Forestry Market Report @

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: ...

Browse the full “Precision Forestry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Remote Sensing, LiDAR, Satellite, UAE/Drones, GIS & Mapping, Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Mapping Software, Data Management & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, Smart Harvesting, Automated Harvesters, Forwarders, Skidders, Inventory & Yield Monitoring), By Application (Forest Management, Inventory Management, Forest Health Monitoring, Fire Detection and Management, Timber Harvesting, Site Planning, Logging, Hauling, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Species Monitoring, Habitat Conservation, Reforestation & Afforestation, Tree Planting, Site Preparation, Monitoring Growth), By End-use (Government Agencies, Forestry Contractors, Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at

List of the prominent players in the Precision Forestry Market:



John Deere

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Ponsse Plc

Komatsu Ltd.

Treemetrics

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

DynaRoad Oy

Silvacom Ltd Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Precision Forestry Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Managed Service Providers Market: Managed Service Providers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Cloud Management, Cybersecurity, IT Support, Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

AI Industrial Microcontrollers Market: AI Industrial Microcontrollers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Platform/Software, Services), By Architecture (8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit, AI-Optimized MCUs), By Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Automotive Electronics, Energy Systems, Smart Manufacturing, Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Robotics, Energy & Utilities, Electronics & Semiconductors, Logistics, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Workforce Engagement Management Market: Workforce Engagement Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Function (Workforce Optimization, Workforce Analytics, Performance Management, Quality Management, Learning Management, Others), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Voice of Customer (VOC) Platform Market: Voice of Customer (VOC) Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By End-Use Industry (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

In-App Protection Market: In-App Protection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Security Type (Application Code Protection, Data Protection, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), API & Communication Security), By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows & Cross-Platform), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Telecommunications & IT, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Bot Management Market: Bot Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Security Type (Web Security, Mobile Security, API Security), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By End-User Industry (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), eCommerce & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Al-Native Networking Platform Market: Al-Native Networking Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based (SaaS), On-Premises, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Vertical (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Account Based Marketing Market: Account Based Marketing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Account Type (Strategic ABM (One-to-One), Lite ABM (One-to-Few), Programmatic ABM (One-to-Many)), By Channel Type (Email Marketing, Web and Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Display & Programmatic Advertising, Others), By End-Use Industry (Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Precision Forestry Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology



Remote Sensing



LiDAR



Satellite

UAE/Drones

GIS & Mapping



Geographic Information System (GIS)



Global Positioning System (GPS)

Mapping Software

Data Management & Analytics



Cloud Computing



Big Data Analytics

Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence

Smart Harvesting



Automated Harvesters



Forwarders

Skidders Inventory & Yield Monitoring

By Application



Forest Management



Inventory Management



Forest Health Monitoring

Fire Detection and Management

Timber Harvesting



Site Planning



Logging

Hauling

Wildlife & Habitat Management



Species Monitoring

Habitat Conservation

Reforestation & Afforestation



Tree Planting



Site Preparation Monitoring Growth

By End-use



Government Agencies

Forestry Contractors Academic & Research Institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Precision Forestry Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Precision Forestry Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Precision Forestry Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Precision Forestry Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Precision Forestry Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Precision Forestry Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Precision Forestry Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Precision Forestry Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Precision Forestry market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Precision Forestry industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Precision Forestry Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Precision Forestry Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Precision Forestry Market @

Reasons to Purchase Precision Forestry Market Report



The Precision Forestry Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Precision Forestry The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Precision Forestry Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Precision Forestry Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Precision Forestry market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Precision Forestry Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Precision Forestry market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Precision Forestry market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Precision Forestry market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Precision Forestry market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Precision Forestry industry.

Managers in the Precision Forestry sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Precision Forestry market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Precision Forestry products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Precision Forestry Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No: +1 801 639 9061

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Precision Forestry Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @