Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Study suggests that forest fires could boost Amazon growth

Study suggests that forest fires could boost Amazon growth


2026-01-15 03:42:12
(MENAFN) Although forest fires in the Amazon are highly destructive, new research indicates that the resulting smoke could unintentionally promote growth in certain parts of the rainforest.

Scientists from Belgium’s Antwerp University and the CREAF research center in Barcelona found that smoke releases nutrients, especially phosphorus, which act as a natural fertilizer when deposited on untouched rainforest areas, as stated by reports. This nutrient input supports tree growth and boosts the forest’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Most fires occur in the heavily deforested southern Amazon. During the dry season, prevailing winds carry smoke north and east, allowing phosphorus to settle on intact forest soils. The study found that phosphorus had a stronger influence on tree growth than either temperature or rainfall.

Satellite observations showed higher photosynthesis rates in areas receiving greater phosphorus deposits.

According to the researchers, each additional milligram of phosphorus per square meter increased annual carbon storage by roughly 7.4 grams. Trees also developed denser canopies, enhancing their capacity to capture sunlight and carbon dioxide.

The scientists emphasized that wildfires continue to pose a major environmental threat but noted that the findings reveal the complex interconnections within ecosystems. While fires release carbon locally, they may simultaneously increase carbon uptake in distant rainforest areas.

MENAFN

