Russia, Namibia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russia and Namibia unveiled an expansive blueprint for bilateral cooperation spanning critical industries following high-stakes diplomatic negotiations in Moscow on Wednesday, signaling deepening ties between the nations.
During a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov identified multiple strategic sectors ripe for partnership, declaring that "geological exploration, the extraction and processing of mineral resources, including uranium" represented priority cooperation areas, alongside energy development, agro-industrial ventures, and fisheries operations. The Russian diplomat revealed discussions had encompassed cultural and sports exchanges, while identifying tourism and healthcare as additional domains demonstrating substantial collaborative potential.
Lavrov emphasized decades-long cooperation in educational development and personnel training infrastructure. "Many thousands of Namibians have received education in the Russia or in the Soviet Union. This practice continues today," he added.
Namibian Foreign Minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi characterized bilateral relations between the two nations as "historical and strategic," underscoring promising opportunities spanning diverse sectors including agriculture, sports, creative industries, high-quality education programs, and construction development projects.
"The potential for cooperation between our two countries is vast," she said.
Both ministers addressed pressing regional security challenges confronting the African continent. Lavrov concentrated analysis on deteriorating conditions in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the volatile Sahara-Sahel region. He observed these territories face increasingly complex security challenges, propelled partially by external actors aggressively pursuing narrow interests and by terrorist organizations attempting to reconstitute operational strength.
Lavrov emphasized that Russia champions African nations taking leadership roles in resolving internal conflicts, insisting that "external players should respect the approaches developed by Africans and provide possible support for the practical implementation of these approaches."
Responding to questions about recent US military operations in Venezuela, Ashipala-Musavyi expressed her country's profound alarm and concern over Washington's actions.
"We noted that this is a serious violation of international law and a breach of the UN Charter," she said, characterizing Venezuela as a Global South nation "emerged through struggle and resistance" while emphasizing Namibia categorically rejects any return to colonial-era power dynamics.
