Power, heating disruptions in Kyiv affect two hundred thousand people

(MENAFN) Several European governments have urged their nationals to leave Iran, citing growing security risks linked to ongoing anti-government demonstrations, according to official statements released on Wednesday.
Authorities in multiple countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain, have advised their citizens not to remain in the country as tensions persist. As stated by reports, Italian officials estimate that around 600 Italians are currently in Iran, most of them based in Tehran, and emphasized that Rome "strongly reiterates its call on Italian citizens in Iran to leave the country."
Poland has taken a firm stance by cautioning its citizens against traveling to Iran altogether. In a public warning shared on a U.S.-based social media platform, Polish authorities advised against all visits to the country, according to statements.
German officials have issued similar guidance, discouraging travel and calling on Germans already in Iran to depart as soon as possible. Reflecting concerns over personal safety, the German diplomatic mission warned, "There is a risk of arbitrary arrest," as stated in an official notice.
Spain has also updated its travel guidance, highlighting the volatility of the situation. In a formal advisory, Spanish authorities said, "Due to the highly unstable situation in Iran and the region, travel to Iran is strongly discouraged. Spaniards currently in Iran are advised to leave the country using available means."
Iran has experienced sustained unrest since late last month, with protests initially erupting on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. The demonstrations were driven by the rapid decline of the national currency and deteriorating economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities across the country, according to reports.
