Pacera Launches To Power Up The Office Of The CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pacera, a new software company created to modernise how Finance teams work, launches today. Formed by unifying three established Nordic finance solutions, Aico for Financial Close, AARO for Consolidation and Mercur for FP&A, Pacera brings their strengths together into one company, one vision and one reliable source of financial truth.

By combining shared data foundations, proven financial workflows and AI-driven intelligence, Pacera enables Finance organisations to work faster and smarter, to operate and scale effectively with robust, intelligent processing across the full financial cycle.

Aico, AARO and Mercur have helped hundreds of Finance teams automate their close processes, manage consolidation and group reporting, and simplify and enhance planning and analysis. Now operating as Aico by Pacera, Mercur by Pacera and AARO by Pacera, each product retains its core specialist strength while gaining the advantages of shared innovation, unified data architecture, and a single strategic roadmap to bring a game changing level of automation and intelligence to the office of the CFO.

A New Era of Precision and Reliability for Finance Organisations

“Pacera is built for Finance teams that need clarity and confidence in their data,” says Michael Teixeira, CEO of Pacera.“Teams are under pressure to move faster and make decisions with greater precision. They need intelligent automation that works, scalable solutions that fit their organisation and one source of truth they can trust. Pacera is here to deliver exactly that.”

A Single Company and a Unified Vision

Finance teams today face intense expectations, to close faster, report earlier, and continuously deliver insight, yet many are held back by disconnected tools and manual work. Pacera removes these barriers by aligning these best of breed products under one company, enabling a more connected and modern approach to financial operations.

Pacera brings together:

Robust and intelligent processing for financial close, consolidation and compliance

Smart, scalable planning and analysis for growing organisations

A dependable, unified source of financial data across the full financial cycle

“The launch of Pacera lets us work with greater pace and focus,” says Toby Davidson, Chief Product Officer at Pacera.“By aligning our product teams behind one roadmap, we can deliver improvements faster, build a more connected ecosystem and help Finance teams operate with greater precision and confidence, with a greater level of intelligence than they have had available before. Our customers want progress without added complexity, and this is exactly what we will provide.”

Building Toward a Unified Financial Operations Platform

Today Pacera is announcing a unified platform that will connect close, consolidation, planning and performance into a single, intelligent financial operations experience. The roadmap is already underway, designed to deliver more automation, stronger insights and greater confidence in financial data, all without disrupting existing customers.

Backed by Accel-KKR and Designed for Scale

Pacera is backed by technology investor Accel-KKR, enabling accelerated product development, deeper integrations and a strong, cohesive AI and data strategy. The company emerges from a period of exceptional growth for Aico, Mercur and AARO, which together support more than 700 organisations across Europe.

What the Launch Means for Customers

Customers will continue using the products they know and trust, now reinforced by the strength of Pacera's shared innovation, governance and unified data direction. Teams remain in place, and each product will build on its existing capabilities. The difference is alignment. Instead of evolving separately, the products will now grow together, delivering smarter scale, more reliable data and more powerful automation to Finance teams, and a better level of intelligence for the entire organisation.

About Pacera

Pacera is a new software company dedicated to powering up the Office of the CFO. With products spanning financial close automation, consolidation and FP&A, Pacera helps Finance teams work faster, smarter and with full confidence in their data. Pacera is backed by Accel-KKR.

