Germany Rushes to Send Troops to Greenland
(MENAFN) Germany is rushing 13 military personnel to Greenland within days as tensions escalate over President Donald Trump's aggressive push to seize control of the strategic Arctic territory, the Defense Ministry revealed Wednesday.
A German Air Force A400M transport plane will lift off Thursday morning bound for Nuuk, delivering the reconnaissance team to Greenland's capital, according to the ministry's official statement.
Military officials outlined their objective: exploring operational parameters for potential deployments supporting Denmark in regional security operations, specifically focusing on maritime surveillance infrastructure, the ministry confirmed.
Denmark extended the invitation for this multinational reconnaissance operation, which will involve personnel from additional European allied nations—though the ministry withheld specific details about participating countries.
This military deployment unfolds as U.S.-European relations deteriorate following President Trump's inflammatory rhetoric about Greenland and his adamant declaration that the territory must fall "in the hands of the US" to neutralize security threats posed by Russia and China.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivered a sobering assessment to reporters Wednesday following White House discussions, stating they "didn't manage to change American position" on Greenland.
"For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable," he said.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt as Trump's persistent campaign to acquire the autonomous Danish territory continues.
